The FHS Basketball Homecoming will be January 24.
Fredericktown's boys basketball team is scheduled to take on the Farmington Knights. The junior varsity game will be at 6 p.m. The coronation will be immediately after the jv game.
The basketball hoco court is made up of different clubs at FHS. The members of each club choose who they want to represent them as their candidates. The clubs which will be represented are:
Student Council - Alyssa Pierson and Will Arras
BETA Club - Alexius Sikes and Lane Wagganer
FFA - Kenlee Montgomery and Zack Link
Basketball - Evann Davis and Grant Shankle
JROTC - Paula Dell and Cameron Hart
Gold Dusters/Cheer - Mackenzie Rice
Music Department - Libby Mooney and Gavin Moon
DECA - Noah Jenkerson
FBLA - Daniel Bathe
Scholar Bowl - Lidia Myers and Jeffrey Couch
Students at FHS were wanting to have a formal dance this year. One week after homecoming is the FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation and dance, so student council and FCCLA have joined together to have a formal dance for the students Feb. 1, at FHS. The theme is "Starry Night."
