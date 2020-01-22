{{featured_button_text}}
2020 FHS Basketball Homecoming King and Queen candidates are, from left, seated Will Arras, Lane Wagganer, Zach Link, Grant Shankle, Cameron Hart, Noah Jenkerson, Daniel Bathe, and Jeffrey Couch; and standing, Alyssa Pierson, Alexius Sikes, Kenlee Montgomery, Evann Davis, Paula Dell, Mackenzie Rice, Libby Mooney, and Lidia Myers. Not pictured is is Gavin Moon.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

The FHS Basketball Homecoming will be January 24.

Fredericktown's boys basketball team is scheduled to take on the Farmington Knights. The junior varsity game will be at 6 p.m. The coronation will be immediately after the jv game.  

The basketball hoco court is made up of different clubs at FHS. The members of each club choose who they want to represent them as their candidates. The clubs which will be represented are: 

Student Council - Alyssa Pierson and Will Arras

BETA Club - Alexius Sikes and Lane Wagganer

FFA - Kenlee Montgomery and Zack Link

Basketball - Evann Davis and Grant Shankle

JROTC - Paula Dell and Cameron Hart

Gold Dusters/Cheer - Mackenzie Rice

Music Department - Libby Mooney and Gavin Moon

DECA - Noah Jenkerson

FBLA - Daniel Bathe

Scholar Bowl - Lidia Myers and Jeffrey Couch

Students at FHS were wanting to have a formal dance this year. One week after homecoming is the FCCLA Sweetheart Coronation and dance, so student council and FCCLA have joined together to have a formal dance for the students Feb. 1, at FHS. The theme is "Starry Night."

