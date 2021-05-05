 Skip to main content
FHS Class of 1960 holds reunion 'one year late'
FHS Class of 1960 holds reunion 'one year late'

FHS Class of 1960 members at the reunion are, from left, front row, Dave Bland, John Rice, Mary Chamberlain Porter, Alma Bollinger Asher, Nancy Martin Craig, Sandra LaPlante Moore, Judy Wampler Hei, Sandra Strange Walker, Carolyn Huffman Rouse Lewis; back row, Dick Lewis, Bob Hollmann, Janet Smallen McFerron, Roy Meyers Doyle Walker, Larry Francis, Jim Higbee, Roy Carlton, Lindell Sikes, Paul Cureton, Harold Thomas, Don Starkey, Bob Seabaugh, Gerald Firebaugh, Jim Thal, Lindell Bollinger, and Charlie Brotherton.

The class of 1960 held its 60th class reunion “one year late” May 1, 2021, at the Eagles banquet room in Fredericktown.

There were 26 classmates attending with their spouses and guest. After a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Bob Hollman, grace was given by John Rice.

We then enjoyed a delicious meal served by Sharon East catering. Each classmate gave an update of his or her life, and a program was was given by Dr. Lindell Sikes, D.Min.

Eighteen potted miniature yellow roses were given to those who found a basketball coin with a Blackcat on the back.

