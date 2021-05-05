FHS Class of 1960 holds reunion 'one year late'

The class of 1960 held its 60th class reunion “one year late” May 1, 2021, at the Eagles banquet room in Fredericktown.

There were 26 classmates attending with their spouses and guest. After a welcome from Master of Ceremonies Bob Hollman, grace was given by John Rice.

We then enjoyed a delicious meal served by Sharon East catering. Each classmate gave an update of his or her life, and a program was was given by Dr. Lindell Sikes, D.Min.

Eighteen potted miniature yellow roses were given to those who found a basketball coin with a Blackcat on the back.

