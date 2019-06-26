{{featured_button_text}}

The 1959 FHS Class will hold its 60th Reunion September 28, at Beaver Valley Golf Club. The Social Hour is 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. For more information please contact George and Rosella Osborne Wamser at 618-235-9461.

