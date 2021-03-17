FHS FBLA members leadership conference

Members of the Fredericktown Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from Fredericktown High School recently competed in the Future Business Leaders of America District 12 Virtual Leadership Conference.
FBLA members from 20 schools competed in more than 65 events in varying capacities from online testing of multiple choice questions to timed performance events.
Overall, Fredericktown High School FBLA brought home the following awards:
Jadon Polete, junior, 1st in Sports & Entertainment Management Team event;
Teralyn Cox, senior, 4th in Journalism;
Dawson Buford, senior, 4th in Hospitality & Event Management Team and 1st in Sports & Entertainment Management Team;
Skylar Hennen, junior, 4th in Hospitality & Event Management Team and was named the Vice President of FBLA-PBL Relations for District 12;
Josiah White, senior, 1st in Spreadsheet Applications and 1st in Cyber Security;
Alyssa Sample, junior, 2nd in Public Speaking;
Micah Heisler, junior, 2nd in Economics;
Vinnie Brown, junior, 3rd in Business Ethics;
Houston Bradford, senior, Sports & Entertainment Management Team;
Daniel Gerler, senior, 3rd in Computer Problem Solving.
Polete, Cox, Buford, White, Heisler, Bradford, and Gerler will be advancing to the State Leadership Conference level. Their local advisers and business education instructors are Brenda Jenkins and Megan Bond.
Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 16,800 in 526 chapters, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) in Missouri. Intra-curricular activities include career exploration, civic service, economic education, and technical skill advancement. FBLA-PBL also works to encourage and support entrepreneurship.