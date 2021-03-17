FHS FBLA members leadership conference

Polete, Cox, Buford, White, Heisler, Bradford, and Gerler will be advancing to the State Leadership Conference level. Their local advisers and business education instructors are Brenda Jenkins and Megan Bond.

Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Their mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 16,800 in 526 chapters, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) in Missouri. Intra-curricular activities include career exploration, civic service, economic education, and technical skill advancement. FBLA-PBL also works to encourage and support entrepreneurship.