Members of the Fredericktown Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) from Fredericktown High School recently competed in the Future Business Leaders of America District 12 Leadership Conference Feb. 4, at Mineral Area College.

FBLA members from 20 schools competed in more than 65 events in varying capacities from online testing of multiple choice questions to timed performance events and case scenario.

Overall, Fredericktown High School FBLA brought home the following awards:

Jessica Lay - 8th place in Graphic Design

Emmett Smith-Jarvis - 5th in Word Processing

Haley Tucker - 4th in Introduction to Public Speaking

Keeley Walker and Haley Tucker - 4th in Publication Design

Erika Robbs, and Anna Tripp - 3rd place in Introduction to Business Presentation

Erika Robbs and Anna Tripp - 2nd place in Introduction to Event Planning

Jackson Smith and Nathanael White - 1st in Marketing

Emmett Smith-Jarvis - 1st place in Spreadsheet

Keeley Walker – Voted as the 2023-2024 District 12 Secretary

Allison Edgy – Voted as the 2023-2024 District 12 VP of Communications

Emmett Smith-Jarvis, Erika Robbs, Anna Tripp, Jackson Smith, and Nathanael White will be advancing to the State Leadership Conference level April 16-18 in Springfield. Keeley Walker and Haley Tucker will be representing the chapter as voting delegates. Their local advisers and Business and Marketing Education instructors are Brenda Jenkins and Miriah Allgier.

Missouri FBLA-PBL, a chartered member of National FBLA-PBL, is a registered 501(c)3. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 16,800 in 526 chapters, making it the second largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second largest Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) in Missouri. Intra-curricular activities include career exploration, civic service, economic education, and technical skill advancement. FBLA-PBL also works to encourage and support entrepreneurship.