FHS FFA member named Area 15 Star in Agribusiness

The Missouri FFA Association recognized Elizabeth Mooney of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter as the Area 15 Star in Agribusiness.

Mooney is the daughter of Tom and Rebecca Mooney of Fredericktown. Her advisors are Mike Graham, Laura Bittle and Rusty Allgier.

Area Stars in Agribusiness are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as part of a student's supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 15 includes 21 chapters in the Southeast District.

MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Agribusiness awards as well as the State Star in Agribusiness Award.

Mooney’s SAE includes ownership of a family honey-processing business called Moon-Bee Honey. Mooney primarily sells honey during the summer at a roadside stand where she also offers garden produce and poultry. Additionally, Mooney oversees the resale of straw bales to community members.