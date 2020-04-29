FHS FFA member named Area 15 Star in Agribusiness

The Missouri FFA Association recognized Elizabeth Mooney of the Fredericktown FFA Chapter as the Area 15 Star in Agribusiness.
Mooney is the daughter of Tom and Rebecca Mooney of Fredericktown. Her advisors are Mike Graham, Laura Bittle and Rusty Allgier.
Area Stars in Agribusiness are selected based upon outstanding achievement in work experience in an agricultural business as part of a student's supervised agricultural experience program and active participation in FFA. Area 15 includes 21 chapters in the Southeast District.
MFA Inc., Columbia, sponsors the 16 area Star in Agribusiness awards as well as the State Star in Agribusiness Award.
Mooney’s SAE includes ownership of a family honey-processing business called Moon-Bee Honey. Mooney primarily sells honey during the summer at a roadside stand where she also offers garden produce and poultry. Additionally, Mooney oversees the resale of straw bales to community members.
Mooney currently serves as area secretary and chapter president, and previously served as chapter reporter. She competed at the state level in the agronomy career development event and parliamentary procedure leadership development event. She was winner of the area level beef production placement and agricultural processing proficiency awards. Mooney is a graduate of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy and Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence Academy, and has attended State FFA Leadership Camp and Missouri Farm Bureau Youth Leadership Day.
In addition to FFA, Mooney serves as student-body vice president. She also is involved in the National Honor Society; scholar bowl; marching band; and the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math Club.
After graduating high school, Mooney’s plans include studying secondary biology education at Mineral Area College, Park Hills, before transferring to the University of Missouri, Columbia. She said she hopes to teach biology in a rural area.
The Missouri FFA has 25,945 members representing 348 chapters. The national organization has more than 700,000 members representing 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!