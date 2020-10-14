 Skip to main content
FHS Football Homecoming, Friday
Friday night will be Homecoming as well as Pink Out Night for the Fredericktown High School football team.

The FHS JROTC will sponsor its annual chili supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. This will be carry out/to-go, only. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $4 for children 3-12. Diners can save a dollar by purchasing tickets in advance.

The Homecoming King and Queen Coronation will take place at 6:20 p.m. Kickoff of the Blackcats game against Doniphan will be at 7 p.m.

