FHS Football Homecoming, Friday

Friday night will be Homecoming as well as Pink Out Night for the Fredericktown High School football team.

The FHS JROTC will sponsor its annual chili supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. This will be carry out/to-go, only. Tickets at the door will be $6 for adults and $4 for children 3-12. Diners can save a dollar by purchasing tickets in advance.