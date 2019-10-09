{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown High School will have its football homecoming, Oct. 11.

The FHS JROTC will host its annual chili supper from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the cafeteria.

The homecoming coronation is at 6:20 p.m., Friday.

At 7 p.m., the Blackcats take on the Ste. Genevieve Dragons.

