FHS Football Homecoming

Fredericktown High School is celebrating its football homecoming, all week, culminating with activities and the football game, Friday, and the dance, Saturday.

There are dress-up days this week, including "Beach Day," today (Sept. 28), "Comfy Clothes," Thursday; and "Black and Gold," Friday.

The Fredericktown JROTC will have its annual chili supper fundraiser, Friday. It is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., in the high school cafeteria. The meal is $7, and includes a bowl of chili, sandwich, drink, and dessert.

Project Graduation is hosting a tailgate from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

The Queen Coronation will begin at 6:20 p.m.

The Blackcats football team will host the De Soto Dragons with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

The FHS band is playing at halftime and has invited band alumni to come play.

There will be a homecoming dance from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday.

