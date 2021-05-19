FHS Graduates 124

Robbins said her class has always cheered one another on and encouraged each other to pursue their dreams and try hard.

"No matter where we go in life or what we do, we have impacted each other's lives," Robbins said. "Whether we go on to college, start a family, move to a new city, or stay here, in our hometown; we will all go on to do great things. We are not who we were four years ago as freshmen, and in another four years will we not be who we are today. But, despite the changes and hardships we will inevitably face, we will always be connected as the class of 2021."

Robbins said they should look back on the past decade with happiness and be excited for what is to come. She said many amazing memories have been made and they will miss one another as they enter this new chapter in their lives.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to speak in front of you all one last time before we part ways," Robbins said. "No matter what happens in our lives, I will always cherish the years we spent together. Thank you."

Sikes then took the podium to address his fellow classmates for the final time before they all officially became alumni of Fredericktown High School.