The 121st commencement ceremony of Fredericktown High School graduated 134 students, Sunday.
The day marked the end of one journey and the beginning of the next for the class of 2019, but for High School Principal Craig Gibbs this was his first class to present for graduation.
Gibbs was the master of ceremonies, first introducing four senior members of the FHS JROTC Color Guard, who presented the colors. Junior Lydia Meyers, the 2018-2019 student body president-elect, led the capacity crowd in the pledge of allegiance.
Gibbs then stepped to the microphone and welcomed everyone. He announced the entrance of the 134 members of the senior class. The seniors entered the gym in pairs and proceeded to their seats as the FHS Band played under the direction of Joshua Politte.
Gibbs introduced the Fredericktown R-I Board of Education, the high school faculty and staff in attendance, and all R-I staff members at the ceremony. Next, he recognized the parents of the 134 graduating seniors, as well as any FHS alumni in attendance.
The band then played some special music for the commencement.
Gibbs asked five FHS seniors—Kylee Basite (Army), Nathaniel Phillips (Army), Blake Olson (Army National Guard), Dylan Stafford (Marines) and Brent Turnbough (Navy)--who were enlisted in the military to stand. They received perhaps the biggest standing ovation of the afternoon, from the gathered crowd, as well as from their classmates.
“We have two students in this graduating class that have reached a couple of incredible milestones that are worthy of mention,” Gibbs said. “First Jacob Mungle, Jacob has not missed a single day during his four years of high school. Next, Mackenzie Phillips, Mackenzie has not missed a single day during her 13 years of attendance at Fredericktown schools.”
Gibbs then recognized the 34 seniors who were set to receive more than $1,308,982 in scholarships. He singled out Britin McCarter, who completed the 42 credit hour block and has earned an associate of arts degree from Mineral Area College. Also recognized were the students in the top ten percent of the class of 2019.
The two speakers were Salutatorian Ashley Yoder and Valedictorian Mackenzie Phillips. They each thanked their teachers, classmates, family, and friends.
Yoder said high school was a stressful time for everyone, but they made it through.
“These past four years have shaped us all into the people that we are today,” Yoder said. “The experiences and memories you have gained those years will follow you your entire life. While you may be ready to get out of here and be done with this place, just as I am, I encourage you not to forget the memories and the people you made them with.”
Yoder said most of the classmates have grown up together since kindergarten and have seen each other through it all sharing losses and victories, tears and laughs but most importantly have seen each other grow, learn and succeed.
“Each and every one of you deserve to live the best life possible,” Yoder said. “Remember that no matter what life throws your way, you can make it through. You are strong wonderful people.”
Phillips then took the podium.
“I entered the halls of Fredericktown Elementary School on August, 17, 2006,” Phillips said. “At that time I was a child who’s dream in life was to become a princess. I looked forward to nap time and playing at recess.”
Phillips said 13 years later without having nap time and recess she began looking forward to the beloved crispitos at Fredericktown High School. She said on May 17, 2019 she left the halls of FHS as a young adult ready to tackle her future at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
“In those 13 years I have attended 2,350 days in the Fredericktown R-I School District,” Phillips said. “Having perfect attendance throughout my schooling is a huge accomplishment, however was not enjoyable on senior skip day.”
Phillips encouraged her classmates to treasure Fredericktown and all it has given them.
“Growing up in Fredericktown has not always been an exciting place to live, yet the small community has given us many opportunities to interact with friends at the Azalea Festival, spend time at the slime pond or even hang out at Walmart parking lot,” Phillips said. “These memories can’t be easily created in a big city and can only be found in our hometown. Whether or not you leave Fredericktown is your choice, but Fredericktown and the people in it will always welcome you back with open arms.”
After the speakers, the students’ names were announced by Assistant Principal Derrick Eaves and they were presented their diplomas by R-I Board President Richard Allgier.
After the last students received their diplomas, moved their tassels over and returned to their seats, Gibbs presented the graduating class of 2019 to the crowd and the traditional tossing of the caps toward the gym ceiling ended the festivities.
The members of the FHS Class of 2019 are: Mitchell Ray Barlow, Haley Marie Barton, Kylee Paige Bastie, Ryska Nicole Berkbuegler, Klayton Paul Biesemeyer, Devine Taylor Boekemier, Tyler Jacob Bollinger, Logan Ray Bowling, Gunther Joel Brunk, Madelyn Elise Burrows, Brendan Matthew Butchart, Alayna Nakohl Buxton, Bret Lee Chitwood, Kaitlyn Faith Coffman, Brianna Danielle Irene Cooper, Braxton John Counts, Michael Joseph Cowling, Allyson Brooke Crowder, Emily Rose Crump, Austin Michael Curtis DeGrant, Adam James Dill, Evan Scott Dodson, Laysha Judith Dominguez Meza, Ethan Payne Douglas, Olivia Joy Ebert, Dalton James Edmond, Jessa Ryann Edmonds, Easton James Elrod, Calvin Cade Ethington, Jose Ignacio Fraire Herrera, Brittany Lea Francis, Maya Shealyn Francis, Preston Lee Gibson, Emmaline Grace Glore, Ariahna Elizabeth Green, Marissa Marie Hale, Shawn Michael Hannah, Clayton Allen Heflin, Colton Allen Helms, Samuel Joseph Hill, Jacob Steven Hilts, Mason Cole Hinkle, Stanley Kahner Hitchcock, Bryan Austin Hodge, Montana Rae Hovis, Nola Lynn Jaycox, Daniel Joseph Johnson, Samuel Uriah Jones, Colten Lee Jordan, Austin Lee Keller, Mikayla Lynn Marie Kinkead, Noah Wayne Korokis, Emily Marie Kuehl, Nicole Kristine Lawrence, Abigail Page Lee Keilholz, Abigail Elizabeth-Rose Leonard, McKenzie Renee Lewis, Leah Brooke Lindsey, Jorge Antonio Lopez, Chris Aidan Lord, Jessika Rae Matthews, Blayke Diane-Kay Maxwell, Britin Jay Andrew McCarter, Abigail Jean McCollom, Millie Grace McDowell, Marrissa Selena Guadalupe Medrano, Aaron Isaac Levi Melcher, Seth Daniel Miller, Rilee Elizabeth Minx, Kayla Eileen Montgomery, Justin Keith Moore, Emily Maye Morris, Jacob Edward Mungle, Nathaniel Clayton Myers, Susana Samantha Navarrete, Clemens Ray Novak, Blake Anthony Olson, Atticus Jacob Orman, Abby Michele Parson, Clark David Penuel, Carson Ray Penwell, Victoria Elaine Peppers, Ethan Joe Phillips, Mackenzie Leigh Phillips, Nathaniel Joel Phillips, Shandree McKenzie Phillips,Olivia Ruth Pipkin, Lily Taylor Pirtle, Alexia Janel Pogue, Felicity Jasmine Ramey, Colton James Rehkop, Lindsey Renee Robart, Breeanna Lynn Dugan Roberts, Garrett Michael Sanders, Mallorie Reese Seabaugh, Brett John Adam Seper, Autumn Desarea Settle, Samuel Luther Shepard, Holden Ira Sikes, Molly Danielle Sikes, Skylar Rae Sikes, Ivan William Smallen, Elizabeth Kay Snyder, Cora Anne Spain, Dylan Michael Stafford, Taylor Rae Starkey, Kelsey Renee St. Clair, Samuel Dylan St. Clair, Sophie Anne Steck, Braeden Levi Stockmann, Cody Lane Sullivan, Christopher James Sutton, Dakota Lee Sutton, Dawson Albert Ronald Sutton, Forrest Hunter Tackett, Josie Lynn Tripp, Mitchell Lee Tuller, Hope Elizabeth Turnbeau, Brent Charles Wayne Manning Turnbough, Lauren Kate Wagganer, Tyler James Wagganer, Aalihya Cheyenne Wehner, Hannah Nicole Weissinger, Ethan Gregory Wheeling, Anne Marie White, Katelyn Anne White, Logan Adam Winkelman, Caylee Anna Wright, Logan Russell Yancey, Ashley Marie Yoder, Alex Mason Young, Timothy Ray Arthur Alcorn, Megan Lee Ann Earnest and Zoe Ann Isom.
