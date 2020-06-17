FHS Graduation day will happen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fredericktown High School Class of 2020 is set to graduate at 8 p.m., June 18 on the football field with rain-out dates of June 19, 20 and 21 scheduled.

"It feels amazing to have graduation," Fredericktown Valedictorian William Arras said. "An actual graduation provides a sense of normalcy that we all need right now, especially for us seniors."

Arras said it will be a formal way to end their school year and give their families the closure they need.

"With everything being cancelled, it feels good that one of the most important events in our life is not," Arras said.

The ceremonies may look different than past years with graduation ceremonies usually being held in the Fredericktown High School gym but it will be memorable for everyone in attendance.

Arras will give one speech as both the Valedictorian and Class President and Daniel Bathe will address the class as Salutatorian.

Each of the 116 graduates have been given 10 tickets for guests and the Kelly A. Burlison Middle School will be open and broadcasting the ceremonies for anyone who does not wish to walk down to the stadium.

The ceremonies will also be broadcast on the Fredericktown High School Facebook page.