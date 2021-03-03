FHS Highlights StuCo

There is a group of people who work hard to make everyone’s four years of high school memories just a little sweeter. These are the people who work behind the scenes to coordinate all of the events that will fill your yearbooks and hearts with fond memories. These worker bees are known simply as Student Council members.

For their hard work and dedication, Fredericktown High School would like to recognize the Student Council for our spotlight this month.

If you are a StuCo member, we wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you for making students' four years at FHS eventful.

After seventeen years, Mrs. Traci Parker passed the torch on to two new leaders: Mrs. Mallory Lawson, who has been with FHS StuCo for four years, and Mrs. Miriah Allgier, who has been with StuCo for two years.

These busy ladies manage an amazing group of 70 student council members from 9th-12th grade and are always busy planning school events.