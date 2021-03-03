FHS Highlights StuCo

There is a group of people who work hard to make everyone’s four years of high school memories just a little sweeter. These are the people who work behind the scenes to coordinate all of the events that will fill your yearbooks and hearts with fond memories. These worker bees are known simply as Student Council members.
For their hard work and dedication, Fredericktown High School would like to recognize the Student Council for our spotlight this month.
If you are a StuCo member, we wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you for making students' four years at FHS eventful.
After seventeen years, Mrs. Traci Parker passed the torch on to two new leaders: Mrs. Mallory Lawson, who has been with FHS StuCo for four years, and Mrs. Miriah Allgier, who has been with StuCo for two years.
These busy ladies manage an amazing group of 70 student council members from 9th-12th grade and are always busy planning school events.
This year alone StuCo has continued the tradition of fostering school spirit at FHS and investing in our community. Here are just a few of the events StuCo members have organized: football and basketball homecoming coronations, spirit weeks, pep rallies, and hallway decorating. They participate in service projects such as polar plunge, Special Olympics, and blood drives.
StuCo coordinates teacher and staff monthly appreciation gifts, a foster care donation drive at Christmas (this year they donated 120 gifts to Parkland Foster Care), the Veteran’s Day parade/breakfast in conjunction with JROTC, and a new project this year that allows them to team up to clean up with the Fredericktown Chamber of Commerce.
Anyone who has organized an event knows how much time and effort it takes to successfully plan it, and StuCo does this multiple times a month. For more pictures or information, visit StuCo on Instagram: @fredmostuco.