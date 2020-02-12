FHS Homecoming Royalty
Lane Wagganer and Mackenzie Rice are crowned the 2020 Fredericktown High School Basketball Homecoming King and Queen, Feb. 4 before the varsity basketball game against North County. Lane is the son of Jill and Gene Wagganer. Mackenzie is the daughter of Amber and Joe Rice.
