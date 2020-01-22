{{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown High School's JROTC cadets participated in a Staff Assistance Visit (SAV) review, Jan. 14.

JROTC instructor LTC John Francis said 68 Fredericktown cadets were reviewed by the Southern Illinois University ROTC Cadre and Cadets. Francis said the goal is to try to exceed 95%

The Fredericktown JROTC Program cadets earned a 96.6% grade from the team inspecting the cadets' uniforms and knowledge of the JROTC program, the Drill Team, and Color Guard Team. 

The SAV was conducted to prepare the Fredericktown JROTC Blackcat Battalion for the JROTC Program of Accreditation (JPA) inspection the unit will be receiving next year.  Francis said the unit would have received top honors if this would have been a JPA. 

The JPA is conducted every three years and determines if the JROTC program is worthy of accreditation and the designation of Honor Unit with Distinction. The Fredericktown JROTC Program earned the Honor Unit with Distinction in 1997-1998, 2000-2001, 2003-2004, 2006-2007, 2009-2010, and 2017-2018.  There wasn’t an inspection completed between 2010 and 2017 due to JROTC structure changes nation-wide.

