FHS JROTC holds military ball

“The Military Ball also gives 1SG Cofer and I the ability to thank the cadets for all their hard efforts through the year,” Francis said. “They are what make the program so successful. We couldn't have a better group of people in and supporting this program. The JROTC Booster Club has been and always will be a large part of support for multiple venues we do throughout the year. They aided by serving the cadets dinner and cleaning up the facility after the dinner was done. We couldn't do what we do without the dedication of the boosters.”