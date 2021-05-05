FHS JROTC holds military ball

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcat Battalion hosted its annual military ball, Saturday, at KABMS.
Fifty FHS cadets and 30 guests attended.
“All had a great time,” LTC John Francis, Senior Army Instructor of the SAI Fredericktown Blackcat Battalion said. “This was our culminating event for the cadets this year and they thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it.”
The evening included the Change of Command Ceremony, a speech given by LTC Seth Nelsen (Recruiting and Retention Command Commander), the dinner, the infamous Grog Ceremony for those who did not adhere to the Rules of the Mess, the Missing Soldier Ceremony, and the toasting of the President and Services of the Armed Forces.
“The Military Ball gave us the chance to recognize the seniors as they continue their life journey outside of public school life,” Francis said. “LTC Seth Nelsen presented four command coins to the primary staff seniors which were: Daniel Gerler, Mario Go'mez, Tera Cox, and Ryleigh Long. Command coins represent an achievement of going above and beyond what was expected and these seniors were richly deserving.”
A promotion ceremony for the incoming officers for the 2021-22 school year was held.
The incoming officers are: Battalion Commander - Jerritt Hargis (LTC); Battalion XO - Kaitlyn Maas (MAJ); Battalion CSM – Leif Olson (CSM); Battalion S1 - Skylar Sandman (PFC); Battalion S2 - Sierra Moyers (CPT); Battalion S3 - Jacob Yount (MAJ); Battalion S4 - Eli England (CPT); Battalion S5 - Kaitlyn Sandman (CPL); Chaplain - Alyssa Sample (CPT); Assistant S1 - Kelsey Reese; Assistant S2 - Dawson Cook; Assistant S3 - Devon Conn; and Assistant S4 - Gavin Stevens; Assistant S5 - Toniah Magill.
“The Military Ball also gives 1SG Cofer and I the ability to thank the cadets for all their hard efforts through the year,” Francis said. “They are what make the program so successful. We couldn't have a better group of people in and supporting this program. The JROTC Booster Club has been and always will be a large part of support for multiple venues we do throughout the year. They aided by serving the cadets dinner and cleaning up the facility after the dinner was done. We couldn't do what we do without the dedication of the boosters.”