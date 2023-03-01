A Joint Program of Accreditation (JPA) review of the Fredericktown JROTC Program was conducted Feb. 22 by the 3rd Brigade Staff and inspectors from the recruiting and Show Me Gold Program within the Missouri Army National Guard.

The Cadets of the Fredericktown JROTC Program earned a 96% grade from the team inspecting the cadet’s uniforms and knowledge of the JROTC program, the Drill Team, Color Guard Team, the Continuous Improvement Program, and the Service Learning Project. This rating gave an Honor Unit of Distinction to the Fredericktown JROTC Blackcat Battalion and is the highest honor a unit can achieve. This continues the historical excellence the program has received since its inception as they have always been an Honor Unit of Distinction.

Senior Army Instructor of the Fredericktown Blackcat Battalion LTC John Francis said the rating is a reflection on the students desire to achieve, and they are the ones that are due all honors.

“We are really proud of the cadets and their accomplishments,” Francis said. “They definitely rose to the challenge and received laudatory comments from the 3rd Brigade Inspector.”

The JPA is conducted every three years and determines if the JROTC program is worthy of accreditation and the designation of Honor Unit with Distinction. In past years, the Fredericktown JROTC Program earned the Honor Unit with Distinction in the following years (1997-1998, 2000-2001, 2003-2004, 2006-2007, 2009-2010, and 2017-2018). There wasn’t an inspection completed between 2010 and 2017 due to JROTC structure changes nation-wide and recently the COVID pandemic prevented execution of the inspection.