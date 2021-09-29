FHS JROTC Raider Team competes in Sedalia

The JROTC Blackcat Raider Team traveled to Sedalia, Missouri this past weekend to compete in Smith-Cotton High School's 16th Annual Raider Tiger Challenge Raider Challenge.
The competition was a Raider Nationals style competition with three separate divisions (mixed, all male, all female). The Blackcats competed in the all male division against 18 other teams. The team competed in seven physically challenging events. At the end of the day the Blackcats placed 5th overall out of the 18 teams in its division and brought home a second place trophy in the Tire Flip event.
The events and how FHS placed: Physical Team Test-6th; Biathlon-4th (missed 3rd by 10 seconds); 5K Roadmarch-7th; One Rope Bridge-9th; Raider Challenge Course-7th; Tire Flip-2nd; 1 Mile Ruck Run-6th
Team members were Eli England, Skyler Sandman, Dawson Cook, Caileb Queener, Jerritt Hargis, Krystian Dennison, Leif Olson, Devon Conn, Luke Robbins, and Jacob Yount.
The team will travel Oct. 8 to Ozark High School.