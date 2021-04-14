 Skip to main content
FHS JROTC Raider team excels at Independence Meet
FHS JROTC Raider team excels at Independence Meet

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcat Raider Team travelled to Independence, Missouri this April 9-10 to compete in Truman High School's 1st Raider Challenge.

The competition consisted of the following 7 events: The Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), 5 Kilometer Ruck Run, Gauntlet, Dirty Name, Physical Team Test (PTT), 1 Rope Bridge, and the Equalizer.

Even with the constant rain and cold, the team placed third in the ACFT and PTT, second in the 5K, Guantlet, and Dirty Name, first in the Equalizer, and sixth in the 1 Rope Bridge. Their outstanding performance earned them second Place Overall out of nine teams.

Competing team members were: Eli England, Jerritt Hargis, Devon Conn, Jacob Yount, Sierra Moyers, Skyler Sandman, Dawson Cook, Caileb Queener, Krystian Dennison, and Leif Olson.

Non-competing members in attendance were: Kelsey Reese and Toniah Magill.

Schools who competed were: Blue Springs (Team 1 & 2), Clinton (Team 1), Fredericktown (Team 1), Truman (Team 1), Van Horn (Team 1), Moberly (Team 1), Topeka West (Team 1), and Garden City (Team 1).

Only Frist Place Trophies were given for each event, and first through third place for overall.

  • 1st Place Overall went to Blue Springs Team 1
  • 2nd Place Overall went to Fredericktown Team 1
  • 3rd Place Overall went to Moberly Team 1
