FHS JROTC Raider Team wins Ozark meet

The Fredericktown High School Blackcat JROTC Raider Team finished first overall out of nine teams at the Ozark High School Raider Meet, Saturday.

The Blackcats finished third in the 5K, first in the Litter Carry, first in the Gauntlet, first in the Physical Team Test, and second in the 1 Rope. They were first overall out of nine teams in their division.

At the end of the team competition events each school gets to send one male and one female representative to compete in an individual event called the Ultimate Raider. Caileb Queener and Alyssa Sample represented for the Blackcats. After competing as a member in all the team events Caileb brought home second place out of 13 in the Male Division Ultimate Raider. Alyssa represented very well also finishing 4th out of 10 in the Female Division.

Team members were Eli England, Leif Olson, Queener, Skyler Sandman, Dawson Cook, Jerritt Hargis, Krystian Dennison, Devon Conn, Jacob Yount, Luke Robbins, Christopher Hudson, and Sample.

"I could not be more proud of each one of these young people," 1SG Brian Cofer said. "Please congratulate them if you get a chance."

This coming Friday the team will travel to Fort Leonard Wood for its final competition of the fall season.

