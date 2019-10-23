{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown High School JROTC fall Raider Team completed its competition season, Oct. 19, in the Waynesville High School "Survival of the Fittest Raider Meet," on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

The Blackcats had their best performance of the season, finishing sixth overall among 19 teams in the competition. The Cats also took home a trophy for their second place finish in the Physical Endurance Course.

The team's first Raider meet of the year was Sept. 7 at Clinton (Mo.) High School. They competed Sept. 14 at Ozark (Mo.) High School, Sept. 28 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia, and Oct. 12, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

