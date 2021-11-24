FHS JROTC rifle team excels in tournament

November 16, the Fredericktown JROTC Blackcat Rifle Team participated in the first “Missouri Madness” Rifle Tournament in Farmington.

Cape Central and Farmington competed alongside Fredericktown to see who could take the first trophy home. Cape Central and Farmington are both Air Force JROTC units.

The rifle match mirrors Olympic style shooting and consists of three different firing positions (prone, kneeling, and standing) engaging stationary targets. Each target is worth 10 points with a total of 300 points possible for the entire match per person. This style of shooting requires an extreme amount of skill to be successful.

The Fredericktown JROTC Rifle Team went into the tournament undefeated in the season with seven victories over Cape Central, Farmington, Hickman, and Dyer County.

It was a great night for the team. Fredericktown took first place with a total team score of 895.6. Toniah Magill shot a personal best of 253.8 and received the A Team 1st place overall medal, Gavin Stevens shot a 250.8 and received the A Team 3rd place overall medal, and Kendall Lett shot a 192.7 and received the B Team 2nd place overall medal. Tone Magill also won the A Team 1st place prone and 2nd place standing medals. Gavin Stevens took A Team 3rd place standing and 2nd place kneeling medals. Kendall Lett took B Team 3rd place prone, 3rd place standing, and 1st place kneeling medals.

The district is extremely proud of these fine athletes. The A team members were: Toniah Magill, Gavin Stevens, Wyatt Sanders, and Kiera Lett. The B team members were: Kendall Lett, Zachary Tuller, and Keely Walker. The team manager was Joshua Sherrill.

