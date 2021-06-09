Related to this story

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett

Gerald Lee "Jerry" Bennett, 85, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. He was born April …

Kayda Sue Thompson
Kayda Sue Thompson

Kayda Sue Thompson, 71, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born April 6, 1950 in McLeansboro, Illinois, the daughter of R…

Splash into Summer
Splash into Summer

After an extra year of closures, due to COVID-19, the Fredericktown City Pool opened its gates this weekend, marking the unofficial start of summer.

Mary Sylvena Snyder
Mary Sylvena Snyder

Mary Sylvena Snyder, 95, died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born January 27, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Noah and Mar…