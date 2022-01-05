FHS offers Adult Walking Class

Our Fredericktown High School Learning Zone Adult Walking Class has had the pleasure of seeing these ladies walking our halls for several years.

There is no telling how many miles these ladies have walked. We look forward to seeing them every week and they have become part of our Learning Zone family.

The Adult Walking class is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 pm when school is in session at the high school and is open to the public.

If anyone is interested in joining this class please contact - Amy Long 573-783-3628.

