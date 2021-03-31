FHS principal named Southeast Regional Consummate Professional

Fredericktown High School Principal Craig Gibbs was named the Southeast Regional Consummate Professional by the Missouri Association of Secondary Principals (MoASSP) for 2021.
According to MoASSP, the organization seeks to recognize exemplary performance among secondary school principals who have succeeded in providing high quality learning opportunities for students.
In order to qualify for this honor, recipients must be a practicing principal or assistant principal, a member of the respective district's association and MoASSP, and be an active principal or assistant principal for at least five years.
When choosing the regional consummate professional MoASSP considers things such as how a candidate contributes to the school and community, how he or she ensures the school climate is positive, how the candidate demonstrates leadership in improving student achievement, and is the principal respected by students, colleagues, parents and the community at large, among other things.
Gibbs said, he had no idea he had even been nominated but he was humbled when he received the call.
"To be chosen from the entire southeast region, that has many deserving principals, is an honor," Gibbs said.
MoASSP is a professional organization which provides professional development opportunities for principals as well as networking for collaboration on educational topics.
Gibbs said MoASSP has been an asset. He said the fall and spring conference provide a wealth of information and the breakout group sessions are instrumental in quality collaboration with other principals from across the state.
The Fredericktown R-I District administrators speak highly of Gibbs and are all proud of his recognition.
"Mr. Gibbs is a true professional who cares deeply about our students and staff," Fredericktown R-I Superintendent Chadd Starkey said. "He builds positive relationships with patrons of our community. I would like to congratulate him on being named the MoASSP Southeast District Consummate Professional."
Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Melanie Allen said Gibbs possesses a strong goal orientation which contributes to the vision and solidarity of FHS students and staff.
"I had the opportunity to work together with Mr. Gibbs as administrators at the High School," Fredericktown R-I Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said. "One thing that became clear when we began working together is that Mr. Gibbs always has the welfare of students on his mind first and foremost. His platform as a building leader is to always do what is best for kids."
One of the criteria considered for this recognition is to ensure the school climate is positive and reflects high staff and student moral. Gibbs has achieved this at FHS with the help of some colleagues and students.
"This year school year has been one of the most challenging school years in my career," Gibbs said. "We have done a few things this school year to try and ensure a positive climate at the high school. For example, the counselors and principals came up an an idea of 'The Treat Trolley' for our teachers."
Gibbs said periodically they would go room to room with snacks and drinks for the teachers to show appreciation for all they do for the FHS students.
"Our student council has done an outstanding job of creating some positive moments for our students," Gibbs said. "In the fall they designed a fun filled afternoon for our student body during homecoming week and just last week they created a Fun Friday on the half day of school for our student body prior to our Scheduling Day."
Gibbs said, he loves being part of the Fredericktown School District and wholeheartedly embraces the common sense approach used each day, to do what is best for every student.
