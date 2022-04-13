 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FHS Prom April 23

  • 0

The Fredericktown High School Junior Class cordially invites the public to view the 2022 Junior-Senior Prom Decorations from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., Saturday, April at Fredericktown High School Gymnasium.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song C…

Family Connection Events at FES

Family Connection Events at FES

The bond between school and home is a very important part of a student’s education. At Fredericktown Elementary School, we are committed to bu…

Omega Whitchurch

Omega Whitchurch

Omega Whitchurch, aka “The Cake Lady,” 87 of Farmington (formerly of Reynolds County and Ironton), died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at her daug…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

James Edward Cook, 56, of Fredericktown, to Stacey Lynn Barnes, 51, of FredericktownRobert Alan Wienecke Jr., 33, of Fredericktown to Victoria…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News