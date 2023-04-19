The FHS prom will be April 22, in the gymnasium. The gym will be open for public viewing from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday. The gym will be cleared at 7 p.m. The coronation of the king and queen will be at 9:30 p.m. 2023 FHS prom candidates are, from left, front row Lizzie Crouch, Sydney Bell, Brianna Noble, Rylie Rehkop, and Ryan Nelson; back row Michael Akins Jr., TJ Bowling, Keiden Wright, Eddie Lopez, and Emmett Smith-Jarvis.