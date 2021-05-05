 Skip to main content
FHS Raider team excels at final meet
FHS Raider team excels at final meet

Moberly Team

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcats Raider Team takes second overall in its last competition of the school year, at Moberly. Team members competing are Alyssa Sample, Leif Olson, Caileb Queener, Jacob Yount, Devon Conn, Dawson Cook, Skyler Sandman, Krystian Dennison,  Sierra Moyers, and Eli England.

 Alan Kopitsky

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcats Raider Team traveled to Moberly this past weekend for its last competition of the school year.

The competition consisted of seven team events. The Blackcats placed in the top 3 in all but one event.

Fredericktown was first in the The Zodiac Killer event, second in the 5K Run, Leaders Reaction Course, 1-Mile Rucksack Run and The Spartan Challenge, and third in the Physical Team Test. The team also placed second overall out of seven teams in attendance.

Competing team members were Leif Olson, Skyler Sandman, Caileb Queener, Jacob Yount, Eli England, Devon Conn, Dawson Cook, Krystian Dennison, Sierra Moyers, and Alyssa Sample.

