FHS Raider team excels at final meet

The Fredericktown High School JROTC Blackcats Raider Team traveled to Moberly this past weekend for its last competition of the school year.

The competition consisted of seven team events. The Blackcats placed in the top 3 in all but one event.

Fredericktown was first in the The Zodiac Killer event, second in the 5K Run, Leaders Reaction Course, 1-Mile Rucksack Run and The Spartan Challenge, and third in the Physical Team Test. The team also placed second overall out of seven teams in attendance.