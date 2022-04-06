 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHS Raider team excels at Moberly meet

Raider Meet 1

Fredericktown High School JROTC Raider Team members attending the March 26 Moberly meet are Jerritt Hargis, Caileb Queener, Eli England, Skyler Sandman, Dawson Cook, Leif Olson, Christopher Hudson, Luke Robbins, Levi Chambers, and Krystian Dennison.

 Provided by FHS JROTC

The Fredericktown High School Blackcat Raider team competed in Moberly High School's Second Annual "Spartan Raider Challenge" March 26.

There were nine teams competing. The Blackcats team of Jerritt Hargis, Caileb Queener, Eli England, Skyler Sandman, Dawson Cook, Leif Olson, Christopher Hudson, Luke Robbins, Levi Chambers, and Krystian Dennison brought home five trophies and finished third overall.

Here is the breakdown for the Blackcats by event: 5 Kilometer Road March--third place; Physical Team Test (PTT)--fourth; One Rope Bridge--third; Leadership Reaction Course--second; 1 Mile ruck Run--fourth; Spartan Challenge Course--first; Zodiac Killer--Event was cancelled due to safety (FHS Raiders won this event in 2021).

The FHS Raider Team will host its home meet April 9.

