The Fredericktown High School Science Olympiad team competed in the Regional Science Olympiads at Southeast Missouri State University Feb. 9 and took third place overall.
Eleven FHS students competed in 22 out of the 23 events and placed in most of the events. The students began preparing for these events in September during after school STEM Base class. The challenging and motivational events incorporate several disciplines including biology, chemistry, earth science, health, physics, and technology. The events not only require knowledge of science, but problem solving and science application.
Science Olympiad is a national organization continues striving to improve the quality of science education, create passion for science investigation, and improve recognition for those who excel in science.
The Fredericktown Science Olympiad team is coached by Wendy O’Neal, Miriah Allgier, and Gavin Krueger.
2019 Regional Science Olympiad Results:
1st Place
- Disease Detectives- Hunter Bellew and Anna Robbins
- Experimental Design- Lidia Myers and Tyler Sherrill
2nd Place
- Astronomy- Hadley Hicks and Anna Robbins
- Boomilever- Daniel Bathe and Anna Robbins
- Chemistry Lab- Carter Corcino and Lidia Myers
- Codebusters- Hunter Bellew and Carter Corcino
- Designer Genes- Daniel Bathe and Hunter Bellew
- Fermi Questions- Carter Corcino, Peyton England, and Katelyn White
- Herpetology- Peyton England and Tyler Sherrill
- Water Quality- Hunter Bellew and Libby Mooney
- Wright Stuff- Hunter Bellew and Libby Mooney
3rd Place
- Dynamic Planet- Hadley Hicks and Lizzy Houart
- Forensics- Anna Robbins and Katelyn White
- Fossils- Peyton England and Tyler Sherrill
- Geologic Mapping- Daniel Bathe and Peyton England
- MouseTrap Vehicle- Lizzy Houart and Daniel Bathe
- Protein Modeling- Hunter Bellew and Hadley Hicks
- Thermodynamics- Lizzy Houart and Libby Mooney
4th Place
- Anatomy and Physiology- Lidia Myers and Anna Robbins
- Circuit Lab- Lidia Myers and Tyler Sherrill
- Write It Do It- Lidia Myers and Libby Mooney
