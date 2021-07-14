FHS senior attends Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence FFA Academy

Missouri’s top 30 FFA high school seniors completed the Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence (HYPE) FFA Academy June 22-24, in Jefferson City.
The three-day, intensive program is designed to inform and empower students to effectively engage on pressing agriculture topics. Since 2015, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council has sponsored and facilitated the academy in conjunction with Missouri FFA. This year’s academy was located at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.
A quote from the 2019 HYPE Academy was presented to the group: “It is very important we get out and tell our story. Whether it’s inviting folks to the farm, visiting legislators in the capitol or sharing online, it is more important than ever that farmers – and the next generation – have a place at the table. This program is very beneficial in preparing students to be that voice.”
Katie Rohan, Fredericktown FFA President was one of those individuals participating in the HYPE FFA Academy.
Over the three-day conference, students participated in sessions promoting advocacy training, social media, communication, and stakeholder collaboration. In addition, topics included overcoming adversity, developing a personal brand, and engaging those with opposing viewpoints. Students learned from farmers, industry representatives, social media experts, and others on how to effectively advocate about issues facing the industry. The group toured a local farm engaging in the on-site benefits of advocating for agriculture. Director of the Missouri Department of Agriculture, Chris Chinn and Dr. Jim Spain, University of Missouri were just a couple of the Keynote speakers that presented to the group.
In culmination, participants testified on key issues during mock hearings with legislators at the Missouri State Capitol. This year’s topics included waterways infrastructure, ag inspections of CAFOS, estate planning/taxes, resetting renewable fuel standard (RFS), and eminent domain.
Missouri Senators Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City), Tracy McCreery (D-St. Louis), and Louis Riggs (R-Hannibal) were just a few who interacted with and challenged the students to use their newfound skills as they continue to represent Missouri’s number one industry.
Rohan said it was a wonderful opportunity to talk to our state representatives and law makers. It was insightful to learn and participate in the process of how issues and policies are brought into law. She also said she also enjoyed getting out and finally meeting new people again. The whole academy was eye opening and beneficial.
The Missouri Corn Merchandising Council is an organization of corn growers dedicated to developing and expanding corn markets, educating growers and customers, and exploring new research opportunities. The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Contact Missouri Corn Associate Director of Communications at 800-827-4181 for more information about HYPE Academy.