FHS senior attends Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence FFA Academy

Missouri’s top 30 FFA high school seniors completed the Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence (HYPE) FFA Academy June 22-24, in Jefferson City.

The three-day, intensive program is designed to inform and empower students to effectively engage on pressing agriculture topics. Since 2015, the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council has sponsored and facilitated the academy in conjunction with Missouri FFA. This year’s academy was located at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.

A quote from the 2019 HYPE Academy was presented to the group: “It is very important we get out and tell our story. Whether it’s inviting folks to the farm, visiting legislators in the capitol or sharing online, it is more important than ever that farmers – and the next generation – have a place at the table. This program is very beneficial in preparing students to be that voice.”

Katie Rohan, Fredericktown FFA President was one of those individuals participating in the HYPE FFA Academy.