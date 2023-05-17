Fredericktown High School senior Caleb Weber signed May 10 to continue his education and music career at Southeast Missouri State University. Caleb plays the clarinet and was a 2022-2023 FHS drum major. He was a member of the MAAA All-Conference Band, the Southeast Missouri Regional Honor Band, and the Harold Lichtenegger Memorial Honor Band. He also participated in the All-District solo and ensemble, which received a satisfactory (bronze) rating. Seated with Caleb are his parents Michael Weber and Ashley Siliven, standing, from left, are grandfather Ronnie DeWeese, Southeast band director Jim Daughters, grandmother Roxana Weber, brother Dakota Weber, grandmother Tandee Moore, grandmother Kathy DeWeese, stepfather Michael Siliven, and FHS band director Shelby Leo. Not pictured are stepmother Aleshia Weber, sister Natalya Popp, brother Jase Mungle, grandfather Jeff Trovillion and grandmother Melinda Trovillion.