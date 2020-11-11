 Skip to main content
FHS Senior Signs With Missouri Baptist
Fredericktown High School senior Arika Buxton Monday signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer and continue her education at NAIA program Missouri Baptist University in Creve Coeur, Mo. Also seated are Arika's parents Melina and Greg Buxton. Standing are Fredericktown High School athletic director Derrick Eaves and Missouri Baptist women’s soccer head coach Deno Merrick.
