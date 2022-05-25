 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FHS senior wins accounting scholarship

  • 0
ebert

2022 FHS graduate Grant Ebert wins a $500 scholarship from the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Grant Ebert won a $500 scholarship from the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants (MOCPA) to study accounting. Ebert attends Fredericktown High School and plans to attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis in the fall.

He was among 31 Missouri students selected to receive scholarships. The scholarships were available to high school seniors and current college students who are Missouri residents, pursuing an accounting degree at a Missouri university or college.

The Educational Foundation of MOCPA sponsors the scholarships to provide students the opportunity to pursue CPA careers. The scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, leadership potential, and a written essay.

The Missouri Society of CPAs (MOCPA) is the largest professional association dedicated to advancing CPAs in Missouri. Established in 1909, the organization provides members with continuing education and governmental advocacy, while working to further the future of the accounting profession through student-focused initiatives.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Gregory Scott Cloninger, 60, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of Fredericktown

Donald Lee Westerfield

Donald Lee Westerfield

Donald Lee Westerfield, 86, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at his home in Ballwin, Missouri. He was born September 6, 1934, in, Arkansas to Mathew …

Brake for seat belts

Fredericktown Police Department will be joining with statewide law enforcement May 23-June 5 for a statewide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization…

Carlos Mardale McMinn

Carlos Mardale McMinn

Carlos Mardale McMinn, 65, died Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home near Patton, Missouri surrounded by family. He died as a result of complicati…

Daniel Lee Halpin

Daniel Lee Halpin

Daniel Lee Halpin, 75, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born September 10, 1946, in Madison County to Emmett and Louella (…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News