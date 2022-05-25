FHS senior wins accounting scholarship

Grant Ebert won a $500 scholarship from the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants (MOCPA) to study accounting. Ebert attends Fredericktown High School and plans to attend the University of Missouri-St. Louis in the fall.

He was among 31 Missouri students selected to receive scholarships. The scholarships were available to high school seniors and current college students who are Missouri residents, pursuing an accounting degree at a Missouri university or college.

The Educational Foundation of MOCPA sponsors the scholarships to provide students the opportunity to pursue CPA careers. The scholarships were awarded based on academic achievement, leadership potential, and a written essay.

The Missouri Society of CPAs (MOCPA) is the largest professional association dedicated to advancing CPAs in Missouri. Established in 1909, the organization provides members with continuing education and governmental advocacy, while working to further the future of the accounting profession through student-focused initiatives.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0