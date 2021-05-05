 Skip to main content
FHS sports roundup

Golf Cats defeat Potosi

The Fredericktown High School golf team defeated Potosi, 203-209, Thursday, here.

The Blackcats' Grant Ebert was medalist, shooting a 44, Dalton Winick shot 47, Eli Aslinger shot 55, and Micah Heisler shot 57 to complete the team score of 203. In addition, Wesley DuLaney shot 58 and Dawson Buford shot 60. 

The Cats play in the MAAA Tournament, May 3.

Soccer Cats fall to Saxony, Cape Central

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team lost 3-2 on penalty kicks at Saxony Lutheran, April 20.

The Cats lost 3-1 to Cape Central, Monday, April 26, here. Ava Penuel had the lone goal for the Cats early in the second half to cut the Tigers lead to 2-1. Cape added an insurance goal later in the second half and held off the Cats.

Fredericktown hosts Kelly, May 3, and it will be Senior Night.

Track team preparing for MAAA meet

The Fredericktown High School track team ran in the Potosi Invitational, April 20.

Results for the Cats were:

Gage Tinnin - 3rd open mile

Patrick Sikes - 1st 110 meter hurdles and 5th 300 meter hurdles 

Mark Heine - 4th 100m, 5th long jump, 6th high jump, 8th 200m

Marshall Long - 2nd discus, 4th shot put

Brayden Lee - 1st shot put

Boys 4x800 Relay of Caleb Jenkerson, Elijah Vance, Braden Braswell, and Max Kopitsky 7th place

Linley Rehkop - 3rd 100m, 3rd long jump, 8th 200m

Lauren Gibbs - 7th Discus

Ava Laut - 6th 1600m

Girls 4x800 of Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Patience Garland, and Belle Hanshew  6th place

April 23, the Cats competed in an open meet at Ste. Genevieve. There were no official results.

The team will compete in the MAAA meet, Friday, at Ste. Genevieve.

Baseball team loses to Rebels, Pirates

The Fredericktown High School baseball team lost 15-0 in four innings, April 22, at Central. The Cats lost to Perryville, 5-2, Monday, here.

Fredericktown plays at Sikeston today.

