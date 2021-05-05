FHS sports roundup

Golf Cats defeat Potosi

The Fredericktown High School golf team defeated Potosi, 203-209, Thursday, here.

The Blackcats' Grant Ebert was medalist, shooting a 44, Dalton Winick shot 47, Eli Aslinger shot 55, and Micah Heisler shot 57 to complete the team score of 203. In addition, Wesley DuLaney shot 58 and Dawson Buford shot 60.

The Cats play in the MAAA Tournament, May 3.

Soccer Cats fall to Saxony, Cape Central

The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team lost 3-2 on penalty kicks at Saxony Lutheran, April 20.

The Cats lost 3-1 to Cape Central, Monday, April 26, here. Ava Penuel had the lone goal for the Cats early in the second half to cut the Tigers lead to 2-1. Cape added an insurance goal later in the second half and held off the Cats.

Fredericktown hosts Kelly, May 3, and it will be Senior Night.

Track team preparing for MAAA meet

The Fredericktown High School track team ran in the Potosi Invitational, April 20.

Results for the Cats were: