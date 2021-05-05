FHS sports roundup

The Blackcat throwers will travel to Ste. Genevieve, May 5 for a thrower's meet, and the entire team will travel to Hillsboro, Friday.

April 27, the junior varsity track teams competed in the Black Knight Invitational, in Farmington.

The freshman and sophomores competed against 13 teams. Results from the day:

Rehkop - 3rd 100m, 3rd Long Jump, 5th 200m, 5th Javelin

Turnbough - 2nd Discus

Crouch - 7th 1600m

Heine - 2nd Long Jump, 4th High Jump, 8th 100m, 8th 400m

Personal Bests were achieved by the following athletes as well: Rehkop – Javelin; Crouch - 800m; Corgan Gerler – Javelin; Pirtle – Javelin; Pullen – Javelin.

Soccer seniors recognized

Monday was senior night for the girls soccer team.

The team recognized seniors Arika Buxton, Brezlyn Boswell, and Loren Kinkead and their parents, prior to their match against Kelly.

In the match itself, Fredericktown jumped to a 6-0 lead and led 6-1 at halftime. The final score was 10-2.