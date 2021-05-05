FHS sports roundup

The Blackcats track and field team competed at the MAAA Conference meet April 30, in Ste. Genevieve.
Senior Patrick Sikes was conference champion in the 110m hurdles and took 2nd place in the 300m hurdles. Marshall Long had a big day as well, throwing for 2nd place in both the shot put and the discus. Sophomore Mark Heine excelled in the high jump, setting a new personal best good for 2nd place.
Overall, the team recorded 12 new personal records. The boys finished in 7th place with 50 points and the girls finished in 9th place with 12 points. Individual results were as follows:
Sikes - Conference Champion 110m hurdles, 2nd 300m hurdles, 6th 200m
Heine - 2nd High Jump
Long - 2nd Shot Put, 2nd Discus
Boys 4x200m relay (Sikes, Heine, Nolan Sullivan, Austin Pullen) - 6th
Boys 4x800m relay (Caleb Jenkerson, Elijah Vance, Braden Braswell, Max Kopitsky) - 7th
Julie Turnbough - 4th Discus
Linley Rehkop - 7th 100m, 8th Javelin, 7th Long Jump
Girls 4x800m relay (Ava Laut, Lizzie Crouch, Patience Garland, Corgan Gerler) - 7th
The following athletes achieved personal records at the conference meet: Garland - 800m; Crouch - 1600m; Pullen - 200m, Javelin; Braswell - 800m; Elijah Vance - 1600m; Sikes - 300m hurdles; Heine - High Jump; Turnbough – Discus; Long – Discus; Rehkop – Javelin; Ruben Pirtle - Javelin
The Blackcat throwers will travel to Ste. Genevieve, May 5 for a thrower's meet, and the entire team will travel to Hillsboro, Friday.
April 27, the junior varsity track teams competed in the Black Knight Invitational, in Farmington.
The freshman and sophomores competed against 13 teams. Results from the day:
Rehkop - 3rd 100m, 3rd Long Jump, 5th 200m, 5th Javelin
Turnbough - 2nd Discus
Crouch - 7th 1600m
Heine - 2nd Long Jump, 4th High Jump, 8th 100m, 8th 400m
Personal Bests were achieved by the following athletes as well: Rehkop – Javelin; Crouch - 800m; Corgan Gerler – Javelin; Pirtle – Javelin; Pullen – Javelin.
Soccer seniors recognized
Monday was senior night for the girls soccer team.
The team recognized seniors Arika Buxton, Brezlyn Boswell, and Loren Kinkead and their parents, prior to their match against Kelly.
In the match itself, Fredericktown jumped to a 6-0 lead and led 6-1 at halftime. The final score was 10-2.
Arika Buxton scored five times for the Cats and added an assist. Michelle Lopez, Ryleigh Gresham, Ava Penuel, Ania McLaughlin, and Kinkead each had single goals in the match. Gabbie McFadden tied the school record for most assists in a match with five. The 10 goals scored also ties the school record for most goals scored in a match by the Blackcats.
April 27, the Cats lost 8-0 to Notre Dame, here.
Over the weekend, the team played in the Christian Tournament in O'Fallon, Missouri. The Cats lost their opener, 5-1 to the host Eagles Friday, as McFadden scored for the Cats. On Saturday, the Cats defeated Hazelwood West, 5-0 with Kyndal Dodd scoring twice, and Katie Crites, Loren Kinkead, and McFadden each scoring once. In the the third place contest Saturday, the Cats lost to Saxony Lutheran, 1-0.
The Cats host North County May 10 and Sikeston May 11.
Golf Cats fifth in tourney
The golf team finished fifth in the MAAA Tournament, Monday.
Fredericktown had a team score of 407. Grant Ebert paced the Cats with a score of 91, finishing tied for 13th overall. Rounding out the FHS team score were Garrett Ward with a 103, Dalton Winick with a 106, and Wesley DuLaney with a 107. Micah Heisler also shot a 122.
The Cats play in the district tournament, May 10.
Cats drop baseball tourney opener
The baseball team lost its opening round game in the MAAA Tournament, 12-2 to Arcadia Valley.