FHS Spotlight

This month Fredericktown High School is honored to spotlight FCCLA.

FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. This is a national career and technical student organization for young men and women in family and consumer sciences.

October 14, the organization invited colleges and businesses from across the area to come to FHS and set up in the gym with information about their business or school.

Students were invited to the gym to browse booths, giving them the opportunity to explore career opportunities and speak with prospective employers. This event helps our students and community by allowing local businesses and colleges to make connections with students, as well as expanding students' outlook on what career opportunities are available to them in the future.

“We would like to thank everyone who participated," High School FACS Teacher Cindy Mungle said. "This year there were 25 businesses/colleges that set up booths. We were very excited about the turnout and greatly appreciate all of the places that offered to let their employees take time out of their busy day to come and visit with our students.”