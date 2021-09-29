 Skip to main content
FHS spotlights Adaptive P.E. Class
FHS spotlights Adaptive P.E. Class

This month FHS would like to spotlight its Adaptive P.E. class.

Adapted Physical Education is P.E. that has been adapted or modified so that it is appropriate for a person with a disability. The primary goal of adapted P.E. is to ensure the students are provided with services which meet their unique needs.

Our adaptive students work with their teacher Mrs. Lawson and four high school student aide’s daily to work at a pace which allows the students to work on improving fundamental motor skills and patterns like throwing, catching, walking, running, etc, based on their own specific needs.

Their teacher participates in meetings with cooperating teachers to assure the physical education class aligns with the specific needs of each student. The teacher and aide’s monitor the students progress and adjust activities for the maximum improvement of each student.

This class is a grouping of students who are guaranteed to have fun and make you smile.

