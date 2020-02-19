FHS students recognized at District DECA Conference

DECA chapter members earned district placement and the ability to compete at the state level at DECA districts held at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Feb. 12.
Students receiving recognition at the district level were:
You have free articles remaining.
- William Arras and Carter Corcino, Hospitality Services Team Decision Making, 1st
Ralph Patterson and Brayden Mullins, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making, 1st
- Elizabeth Hinkle, Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series, 1st
- Alyssa Pierson, Marketing Communication, 1st
Vincent Brown and Matthew Starkey, Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making, 2nd
Skylar Hennen, Food Marketing Series, 2nd
Noah Jenkerson, Marketing Communication, 3rd
During the school year, approximately 120,000 of DECA’s 210,000 student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. Fredericktown High School competes in District 12 which is made up of nine surrounding school districts. First and second place winners will advance onto to state competition in Kansas City March 22-24.
ABOUT DECA: DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. DECA enhances the preparation for college and careers by providing co-curricular programs that integrate into classroom instruction, apply learning, connect to business and promote competition. For more information about DECA, please visit our website and to see the conversation from this year’s conference follow #DECAICDC on Twitter.