The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team completed play in the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament last week, capturing the fifth place title, Thursday.
After falling to the host Tigers in the opener, Monday, the Cats defeated West County, 52-32, Tuesday. Andrew Starkey led the Cats with 11 points. Grant Shankle and Nate Miller each scored ten.
In the fifth place title game, the Cats edged Ellington, 49-42. Miller led the team with 13 points.
You have free articles remaining.
The junior varsity Cats lost 60-46, at East Carter. Lane Sikes paced the Cats with 13 points. Elijah Rogers had eight, Mark Heine had seven, and Cohlbe Dunnahoo had six.
The Fredericktown girls are hosting their own tournament this week. They opened pool play against Potosi, Tuesday night and play Central at 7 p.m., Thursday. The tournament wraps up Saturday afternoon.
The Cats opened the regular season with a 57-27 victory at East Carter, Nov. 26. Fredericktown led 23-4 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime. Linley Rehkop scored 16 to lead the Cats. Kyndal Dodd added 15, Mallory Mathes scored nine, and Evann Davis had eight.
