Phillips honored as one of the Heartland’s Best

Mackenzie Phillips of Fredericktown was honored as one of the Heartland’s Best by KFVS channel 12.

KFVS 12 proudly honored dozens of the Heartland's Best Saturday, June 1 at a banquet ceremony and recording of area high school valedictorians.

Among those honored was Mackenzie Phillips representing Fredericktown High School. The 34th annual Heartland's Best ceremony was held in the University Center Ballroom on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Corporate sponsors for this year's Heartland's Best are Southeast Missouri State University, and Larry Hillis Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep in Poplar Bluff.

All Heartland valedictorians and their parents were invited to the ceremony. Students who attended recorded greetings which will be featured in special announcements scheduled to begin in early June and air throughout the summer on KFVS12 and The Heartland's CW (WQWQ-TV).

Valedictorians from three states were treated to lunch with featured speakers Justin Fischer and Isabelle Hanson of Heartland News along with Dr. Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University. Chris Conroy, KFVS12's vice president and general manager, was master of ceremonies.

"All of us at KFVS12 look forward to this annual Heartland's Best tradition," said Conroy. "We're proud to honor the hard work and academic achievements of these fine students and role models."

Greeting the valedictorians were Dr. Vargas, Conroy, along with other representatives from the corporate sponsors.

