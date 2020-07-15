Fifteen students complete MAC EMT Program

Fifteen students recently completed the Emergency Medical Technician Program at Mineral Area College (MAC).
The class was the second to graduate since MAC began its partnership with Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) to administer EMS Education Programs at the college. Through the agreement, which started last July, WCAD ensures a qualified Program Director who provides oversight to the EMS Programs and MAC provides college resources, necessary instructional equipment, adjunct instructors and clinical instructors.
Justin Duncan, WCAD Administrator and MAC Director of EMS Education said that the class had a 100% pass rate on their national board testing.
“I am beyond proud of our graduates and our education team, especially given the challenges faced with COVID-19,” said Duncan. “The students worked hard to achieve their goals. Both the faculty and students were amazingly flexible as we navigated through COVID-19 and moving to a hybrid format of learning.”
Graduates include:
Ivannah Foley, Mesa, AZ; Jacob Goode, Desoto; Brandy Graff, Potosi; Marissa Hayward, Ste, Genevieve; Austin Hill, Irondale; Shelby McCarver, Fredericktown; Kody Mullen, Bonne Terre; Franklin Reed, St. Louis; Katelynn Romine, Caledonia; Griffin Ryan, Festus; Emma Simonton, Bismarck; Cassie Turner, Greenville; Josh Williams, Park Hills; Carson Wyrick, Park Hills; and Stephanie Yamnitz, Perryville.
The Emergency Medical Technician program is a semester-long course that, upon successful completion, allows the student to sit for national testing and then obtain a state license as an EMT. Enrollment is open now for fall classes which begin Aug. 24. For more information about EMS Education Programs, contact the MAC Department of Allied Health, 573-518-2172. Learn more about MAC at www.MineralArea.edu.
