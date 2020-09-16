Fighting for the First

Just this week the Department of Education under President Trump’s leadership finalized a requirement that any public education institution receiving federal taxpayer dollars MUST adhere to First Amendment protections of speech, association, religion and academic freedom among others. Failure to comply now gives the Department of Education grounds to simply cut off funding to these supposed places of inclusivity and learning.

Discrimination in all forms is unacceptable. Unfortunately, it seems that some think this just applies to race or gender…it doesn’t, and some of the worst discrimination happening right in front of our faces is towards religion.

Students participating in faith-based organizations deserve the same level of treatment and respect as all other organizations operating on college campuses, and it’s remarkable that the discrimination they are facing isn’t from other students, but from the universities they spend thousands of dollars on to attend.

College campuses should not be a place hostile to anyone, but especially those just trying to live a Christian life. I don’t think I have ever heard anyone say, “America would be better off if it just had a little less religion in it.”

Our country was founded on the freedom of one to worship and honor God. What are we teaching the next generation if someone in more power can forcibly silence views they disagree with, simply because they can. The First Amendment right protects ALL American’s, not just those who views we may agree with, and I will always take on the fight to uphold that.

