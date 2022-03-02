 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Filing begins for August Primary Election

  • 0

Filing began Feb. 22 for the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election.

In Madison County, the primary includes Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Prosecuting Attorney, Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Collector and Clerk of County Commission.

As of noon, March 1, the following candidates have filed.

For Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Daniel P. Fall filed in the Republican primary.

For Prosecuting Attorney, Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Presiding Commissioner, Incumbent Jason M. Green and James (Jim) Thompson have filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Circuit Clerk, Incumbent Tenia L. Hermann filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Treasurer, Incumbent Jessica (Hayman) Stevens filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Recorder of Deeds, Incumbent Saundra Ivison filed in the Republican primary.

People are also reading…

For Madison County Collector, Sarah (Darnell) Garcia filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Clerk of County Commission, Incumbent Donal E. Firebaugh filed in the Democrat primary.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Lloyd Clark

John Lloyd Clark

John Lloyd Clark, 96, died Saturday, February 19, 1922 in Fredericktown. He was born August 13, 1925 in Fredericktown, the son of Fred Henry a…

Marvin Glen Chapman

Marvin Glen Chapman

Marvin Glen Chapman, 83, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in New London, Missouri. He was born May 13, 1938 in Zion, Missouri, the son of Lewis…

What a meal, what a deal

What a meal, what a deal

If you ask my kid’s what their Grandma does best, one of the first things they will say is she is a great cook. She always makes them whatever…

John Edward King

John Edward King

John Edward King, 78, of Mexico, Missouri, died Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Pin Oaks Living Center. John was born May 24, 1943, in Frederi…

David Eugene Williams

David Eugene Williams

David Eugene Williams, 63, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1958 in St. Louis, the son of Clifford…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: William Daniel Jenkins to Heather M. JenkinsWD: Wayne F. Schweigert, trustee to Schweigert Castor River Ranch, LLCWD: Megan Boyer to Fred…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News