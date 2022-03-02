Filing begins for August Primary Election

Filing began Feb. 22 for the Aug. 2, 2022 Primary Election.
In Madison County, the primary includes Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Prosecuting Attorney, Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Collector and Clerk of County Commission.
As of noon, March 1, the following candidates have filed.
For Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Daniel P. Fall filed in the Republican primary.
For Prosecuting Attorney, Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins filed in the Republican primary.
For Madison County Presiding Commissioner, Incumbent Jason M. Green and James (Jim) Thompson have filed in the Republican primary.
For Madison County Circuit Clerk, Incumbent Tenia L. Hermann filed in the Republican primary.
For Madison County Treasurer, Incumbent Jessica (Hayman) Stevens filed in the Republican primary.
For Madison County Recorder of Deeds, Incumbent Saundra Ivison filed in the Republican primary.
For Madison County Collector, Sarah (Darnell) Garcia filed in the Republican primary.
For Madison County Clerk of County Commission, Incumbent Donal E. Firebaugh filed in the Democrat primary.