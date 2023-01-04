Filing closes for April 4 election

December 27 was the last day city, ambulance district, hospital, and school board candidates could file for the April 4, 2023 election.

In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election for one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbent Paul Brown has filed for Ward I, incumbent Rick Polete for Ward II and incumbent Kevin Jones for Ward III.

The Fredericktown School District has three positions open on its board in this election. Four candidates have filed. They are Kenneth Lunsford, along with incumbents Kristen Starkey, Jennifer Hale and Angela Souden.

The Madison County Ambulance District has two open positions. Incumbents Henry Vincent and Phyllis McDowell have filed.

Madison Medical Center has one open position. Incumbent Kent Marler has filed.

Incumbents James Smith and Angela Souden have filed for two positions on the Madison County Health Department Board.

In the City of Marquand, there will be an election for mayor and an alderman for Ward I and Ward II. Incumbent Sheralyn Gorse has filed for mayor, incumbent Jeffery Tylor Rhodes has filed for Ward I and Phillip Karn has filed for Ward II.

The Marquand-Zion School District has three open board positions. Paige Dunn, along with incumbents Patrick Whitener, Danielle Rhodes, and Derrick Meek have filed.

There will also be a ballot measure during the April 4 election. Madison County will be asking citizens to approve a three percent county-wide sales tax on all tangible retail sales of adult use marijuana sold in Madison County.