In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbent Paul Brown filed in Ward I. Incumbent Rick Polete filed in Ward II. Incumbent Loretta Brown and Kevin Jones both filed in Ward III.

The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Three candidates have filed. They are incumbent Kent Marler, incumbent Leo Francis, and Brandon Hale.

The Marquand-Zion School District has three positions open on its board with two being for three-year terms and one being a one-year term. Danielle Rhodes has filed for the one-year-term. Sam Cannon, Jo Dunn and Josh Botbyl have filed for the three-year-terms. 

The Madison County Medical Center Board has one position open. Ruth Ann Skaggs filed.

Madison County Ambulance District has two positions open. Bill Sonderman filed.

Madison County Health Department also has two positions open. Angela Souden and Joe Brewen have filed.

