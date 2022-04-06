 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Filing closes for August Primary

  • 0

Filings closed Tuesday for the August 2, 2022 Primary election with a few races forming countywide.

In Madison County, the primary includes Associate Judge 24th Circuit, Prosecuting Attorney, Presiding Commissioner, Circuit Clerk, Treasurer, Recorder of Deeds, Collector and Clerk of County Commission.

Daniel P. Fall filed in the Republican primary for associate judge.

Incumbent M. Dwight Robbins and Michael James Ligons filed in the Republican primary for prosecutor.

For Madison County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Jason Green and Jim Thompson have filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Circuit Clerk, incumbent Tenia Hermann filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Treasurer, incumbent Jessica D. Stevens filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Recorder of Deeds, incumbent Saundra Ivison filed in the Republican primary.

People are also reading…

For Madison County Collector, Sarah B. Garcia filed in the Republican primary.

For Madison County Clerk of County Commission, incumbent Donal Firebaugh filed in the Democratic primary.

State filings

For the U.S. Senate seat, a number of candidates have filed for both parties. Republican candidates are Mark McCloskey, Eric Greitens, Hartford Tunnell, Deshon Porter, Dave Sims, Patrick A Lewis, Billy Long, Eric Schmitt, Vicky Hartzler, C.W. Gardner, Robert Allen, Dave Schatz, Bernie Mowinski, Dennis Lee Chilton, Kevin Schepers, Rickey Joiner, Robert Olson, Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr, Darrell Leon McClanahan III, Curtis D. Vaughn and Eric McElroy. Democratic candidates are Gena Ross, Lewis Rolen, Spencer Toder, Carla Coffee Wright, Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton, Josh Shipp, Clarence Taylor, Pat Kelly, Tudy Busch Valentine, Ronald William Harris and Jewel Kelly. Libertarian Candidate Jonathan Dine and Constitution Candidate Paul Venable have also filed.

For U.S. Rep. District 8, two Republicans have filed, Jacob Turner and incumbent Jason Smith. Randi McCallian has filed as Democrat and Jim Higgins as Libertarian.

Incumbent State Representatives Dale Wright, Mike Henderson, Chris Dinkins and Rick Francis have filed for their respective districts with no opposition.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Make your vote count, April 5

Make your vote count, April 5

April 5, voters will be asked to come out and cast their vote on multiple ballot measures as well as one contested race. A copy of the ballot …

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Hometown boy taking the big stage

Musician Brett Seper, of Fredericktown, has been selected to represent Missouri in NBC's new original music competition show, "American Song C…

R-I Spotlight on FHS

R-I Spotlight on FHS

March has been a busy month for students and staff at Fredericktown High School. In this week's R-I spotlight, FHS highlights traveling to sta…

Community home run

Community home run

It was a chilly, windy day Saturday for the City vs. County Softball Game at the new Sports Complex, but that did not keep the community from …

Esports makes Its debut at MAC

Esports makes Its debut at MAC

Mineral Area College joined the fast-growing world of Esports when its newly-formed program began competing this spring. The inaugural season …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News