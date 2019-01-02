Try 1 month for 99¢

Dec. 11 marked the beginning of filing for the April municipal election. 

In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Incumbent Rick Polete filed in Ward II. Incumbent Loretta Brown and Kevin Jones both filed in Ward III.

The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Two candidates filed Tuesday morning. They are incumbents Kent Marler and Leo Francis.

The Marquand-Zion School District has three positions open on its board with two being for three-year terms and one being a one-year term. No candidates have filed at this time.

The Madison County Medical Center Board has one position open while the Madison County Ambulance District and Madison County Health Department boards each have two spots open.

Filing continues through Jan. 15.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments