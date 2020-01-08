{{featured_button_text}}

Filing began December 17 for the April 7 General Election Day as candidates for positions on city councils and school boards signed up to run in the upcoming election.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State's election calendar, filing ends Jan. 21, with the slate of candidates certified by Jan. 28. The last day to register to vote in the April 7 election is March 11.

In Fredericktown, there will be an election of one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III for two-year terms. There will also be an election for mayor. Incumbent Harold Thomas filed in Ward I, Daytona Brown filed for Ward II, and Jim Miller in Ward III. Incumbent Kelly Korokis filed for mayor.

The Fredericktown School District has three positions open on its board in this election. Three incumbent candidates have filed. They are Jennifer Hale, Kristen Starkey and Angie Souden.

There are three positions open on the Marquand-Zion School Board. No one has filed for the board as of Jan. 6.

Madison Medical Center has one position open on its board for a five-year term. As of Jan. 6, two candidates have filed. They are Darren R. Ellis and Libby Wood.

For the Madison County Ambulance District, there are two open positions. So far, Henry Vincent has filed to fill one of those.

In addition to the April General Election, the county clerk's office is preparing for the March 10, 2020 Presidential Preference Primary. Madison County voters will get to choose their favorite candidate in one of five parties, Republican, Democratic, Libertarian, Green, or Constitution.

