Filings continue for April 5 election

December 7 marked the first day city, ambulance district, hospital, and school board candidates could file for the April 5 election. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has shortened the filing by about two weeks, and filing ends Dec. 28. These are the current filings as of noon, Dec. 14.

In the City of Fredericktown, there will be an election for mayor, as well as one alderman in each of Ward I, Ward II, and Ward III. Eddie Shankle has filed for Ward I, along with Incumbent Daytona Brown for Ward II and Incumbent Jim Miller for Ward III. For the position of mayor, Donald E. Reese has filed along with Incumbent Kelly Korokis.

The Fredericktown School District has two positions open on its board in this election. Two candidates filed. They are Heather Dietiker and incumbent Leo Francis.

The Madison County Ambulance District has one position open as does Madison Medical Center. No candidates have filed.

In the City of Marquand there will be an election for mayor and an alderman for Ward I and Ward II. Incumbent Phillip Karn has filed for Ward II.

The Marquand-Zion School District has two open board positions. Incumbent Jo Dunn has filed.

